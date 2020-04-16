शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गुजरातः लॉकडाउन के बीच गांधीनगर के अस्पताल में घुसा तेंदुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 03:30 PM IST
आयुर्वेद अस्पताल के वॉशरूम में बुधवार को एक तेंदुआ घुस गया
आयुर्वेद अस्पताल के वॉशरूम में बुधवार को एक तेंदुआ घुस गया - फोटो : ANI
लॉकडाउन के दौरान गुजरात की राजधानी गांधीनगर के कोलावाड़ा में आयुर्वेद अस्पताल के वॉशरूम में बुधवार को एक तेंदुआ घुस गया। तेंदुए को अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों और वन विभाग की मदद से बाहर निकाला गया।
सबसे पहले एक महिला कर्मचारी ने तेंदुए को देखा और जिस वॉशरूम में तेंदुआ था तुरंत उसका दरवाजा बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम को सूचना दी गई। लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेंदुआ गांधीनगर तक पहुंच गया। बाद में वन विभाग की टीम ने तेंदुए को रेसक्यू कर लिया। 
gandhinagar lockdown leopard had entered in hospital gujarat lockdown

