शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Gujarat ›   Gujarat: A fierce fire broke out in a textile factory in Pandesara, Surat

गुजरात: सूरत के कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 18 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में लगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,सूरत Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 08:43 AM IST
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के सूरत में स्थित एक कपड़ा मिल में शनिवार सुबह आग लग गई। आग लगने से पूरे इलाके में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच कर आग बुझाने का प्रयास कर रही है। अभी तक किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। 
विज्ञापन


जानकारी के अनुसार, सूरत के पांडसेरा में स्थित एक कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में शनिवार सुबह अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। सूचना के बाद दमकल की 18 गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार आग लगने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनआरसी : जानिए क्यों और कैसे 31 अगस्त को लाखों लोगों से छिन सकती है भारत की नागरिकता

30 अगस्त 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

30 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः आज कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात...जानने के लिए देख सकते हैं दस तस्वीरें

30 अगस्त 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

मर्जर के बाद 10 में से बचेंगे चार बड़े बैंक, जानिए किन-किन बैंकों का हुआ विलय

30 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में हो सकती है पंत की छुट्टी, ऐसी हो सकती है इंडिया की प्लेइंग XI

30 अगस्त 2019

भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
मयंक-राहुल
विराट-पुजारा
रिदिमान साहा
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में हो सकती है पंत की छुट्टी, ऐसी हो सकती है इंडिया की प्लेइंग XI

30 अगस्त 2019

रोते बिलखते परिजन
Jammu

श्रीनगर: आतंकवादियों ने की एक नागरिक की हत्या, सदमे में परिवार, दिल को झकझोर देंगी तस्वीरें

30 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
विज्ञापन
fire tenders fire gujrat surat pandsera गुजरात सूरत दमकल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anas Rashid
Television

14 साल छोटी लड़की से रचाई थी शादी, आज एक्टिंग छोड़ खेती कर रहा है टीवी का ये पॉपुलर एक्टर

31 अगस्त 2019

Rahul Roy
Bollywood

जिस एक्टर पर था करीना कपूर का क्रश, आज वो इस तरह गुमनामी में बिता रहा है जिंदगी

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
आरबीआई
Business

अब देश में रह जाएंगे केवल 12 सरकारी बैंक, जाने किन बैंकों का होगा विलय 

31 अगस्त 2019

साहो
Bollywood

'साहो' पर एक्टर का ट्वीट, लिखा- जो भी इसे अगले 100 साल में समझ लेगा, उसे 2000 करोड़ रुपये मिलेंगे

30 अगस्त 2019

Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood

20 दिन तक सिर्फ गाजर और कॉफी के सहारे जिंदा रहा ये एक्टर, हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

खेल के मैदान में ही नहीं कमाई में भी आगे हैं गोल्डन गर्ल सिंधु, कितनी संपत्ति की हैं मालकिन

31 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान की फिर गीदड़भभकी, दुनिया ने कश्मीर को नजरअंदाज किया तो युद्ध होगा

31 अगस्त 2019

Assam final NRC list will be released today, Security tightened in state
India News

असम: आज जारी होगी एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची, लाखों लोगों की धड़कनें बढ़ीं, हाईअलर्ट जारी

31 अगस्त 2019

Vir Das
Bollywood

वीर दास पर बुजुर्ग दंपति ने लगाए ये गंभीर आरोप, जवाब में कॉमेडियन ने भी भेजा नोटिस

31 अगस्त 2019

Krishna Abhishek, Sunil Grover
Bollywood

'सपना' बने कृष्णा अभिषेक को याद आई 'गुत्थी', सुनील ग्रोवर को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित हो गई है
India News

असम: थोड़ी देर में जारी होगी एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची, सुरक्षाबलों की 218 कंपनियां हाईअलर्ट पर

सूची को लेकर लाखों लोगों के दिल की धड़कन अपने भविष्य को लेकर बढ़ी गई हैं। हालांकि राज्य सरकार ने सूची में नाम नहीं आने पर लोगों को भयभीत न होने और हरसंभव मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
रायबरेली दौरे पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
India News

जीडीपी को लेकर प्रियंका का सरकार पर निशाना, पूछा- अर्थव्यवस्था को नष्ट करने की करतूत किसकी

31 अगस्त 2019

अमृता प्रीतम के नाम डूडल
India News

गूगल का डूडल प्रसिद्ध लेखिका अमृता प्रीतम के नाम, आज 100वां जन्मदिन

31 अगस्त 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी
India News

गणेशोत्सव: हैदराबाद में विराजमान होंगे 61 फीट के गणपति, दावा- यह प्रतिमा देश में सबसे ऊंची

31 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वामी ने पांच ट्रिलियन अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- गुडबाय कहने के लिए तैयार रहें

31 अगस्त 2019

नाइजीरियन स्मगलर
India News

अंडे की शेप वाली हेरोइन के साथ नाइजीरियन व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार, पहले भी जा चुका है जेल

31 अगस्त 2019

The central leadership will decide the future relationship of BJP-Apna Dal
India News

केंद्रीय नेतृत्व का रुख तय करेगा भाजपा-अपना दल का भावी रिश्ता

31 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News of 31 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

31 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी और नृपेंद्र मिश्रा
India News

पीएम मोदी के प्रधान सचिव का पद छोड़ने वाले नृपेंद्र बन सकते हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल

31 अगस्त 2019

Ayodhya Dispute: Sunni Waqf lawyer faces threat for representing Muslim side
India News

अयोध्या विवाद : मुस्लिम पक्षकार की पैरवी करने पर राजीव धवन को मिली धमकी, दायर की अवमानना याचिका

31 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

यूपी के कानपुर में एक छात्र अलाउद्दीन ने अनोखा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कराया। उन्होंने लगातार 27 घंटे तक बोलकर पढ़ने का कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। अलाउद्दीन का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है।

31 अगस्त 2019

साहो 1:51

रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद फिल्म साहो को लगा झटका, इस फिल्म में प्रभास और श्रद्धा के साथ हैं कई सितारे

30 अगस्त 2019

लालबागचा राजा 1:13

लालबागचा राजा 2019 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

जीडीपी 1:39

मंदी के चलते देश की विकास दर में गिरावट, 5 फीसदी पर पहुंची GDP

30 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:59

चांद के और करीब पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, इसरो ने चौथी कक्षा में कराया प्रवेश

30 अगस्त 2019

Related

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

घमासान के बाद सक्रिय हुईं सोनिया एक साथ तीन राज्यों के नेताओं से मिलीं, बदल सकती हैं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

31 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी- दिव्यांगों को सहानुभूति नहीं अधिकार के तौर देना चाहिए रोजगार

31 अगस्त 2019

Babri Masjid not valid even under Islamic law
India News

इस्लामिक कानून के तहत भी बाबरी मस्जिद वैध नहीं : हिंदू पक्षकार

31 अगस्त 2019

सुधा भारद्वाज को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुधा भारद्वाज को फंसाने में पुलिस ने किया 'राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा मंत्र' का प्रयोग, वकील ने दी ये दलील

31 अगस्त 2019

Padma Awards
India News

साल 2020 के पद्म सम्मान के लिए 25,000 से ज्यादा नामांकन, 15 सितंबर तक है मौका

31 अगस्त 2019

बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व अन्य(फाइल फोटो)
India News

निजी क्षेत्र से पहली बार नौ लोगों को बनाया गया संयुक्त सचिव, जानें किनकी हुई नियुक्ति

31 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited