शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: 7 dead 10 injured in auto truck collision near Mankuwa area of Kutch

गुजरात: कच्छ में ट्रक और ऑटो की भिड़ंत, सात लोगों की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कच्छ Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 03:51 PM IST
Kutch accident
Kutch accident - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में कच्छ के मनकुआं इलाके के पास सोमवार को एक ट्रक के ऑटो की भिड़ंत में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई और 10 लोग घायल हो गए। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

स्नेहा सिंह
Lucknow

नौवीं मंजिल से गिरकर रिटायर्ड महिला कोस्ट गार्ड अफसर की मौत, डेढ़ महीने पहले हुई थी लव मैरिज

15 जुलाई 2019

कलराज मिश्र(फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

कलराज मिश्र हिमाचल के राज्यपाल नियुक्त, आचार्य देवव्रत को गुजरात भेजा

15 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

गुजरात में डेढ़ महीने के अंदर दो झूले हादसे, दो लोगों की मौत, 27 घायल

15 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Cricket News

नियम के हिसाब से इंग्लैंड नहीं बल्कि न्यूजीलैंड होना चाहिए था वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, जानिए कैसे

15 जुलाई 2019

बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
बेन स्टोक्स
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप
Cricket News

नियम के हिसाब से इंग्लैंड नहीं बल्कि न्यूजीलैंड होना चाहिए था वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, जानिए कैसे

15 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड ने पहली बार जीता विश्व कप का खिताब, सुपर ओवर में न्यूजीलैंड को दी मात

15 जुलाई 2019

Pictures of Rescue Operation Multi Storey Building Collapse In Solan Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेशः सोलन हादसे की पहली तस्वीरें, ऐसे चल रहा बचाव कार्य

14 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
विज्ञापन
gujarat kutch auto collided collision truck collision गुजरात कच्छ दुर्घटना
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फेडरर और जोकोविच
Tennis

Wimbledon 2019: किसी ने दिल जीते किसी ने मैदान

15 जुलाई 2019

दवाइयां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और पंजाब की दवाइयां सबसे अधिक गड़बड़, सरकार की नजर

15 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन: कॉलेजों में मादक पदार्थ की सप्लाई करने वाले 20 गिरफ्तार

15 जुलाई 2019

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कर्नाटक, गोवा को देखते हुए एमपी के कांग्रेस विधायक चौकन्ने, कमलनाथ ने 11 दिन में बुलाई तीसरी बैठक

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
do not wear these things while going for mri can cause death
Health & Fitness

MRI स्कैन कराने जा रहे हैं तो गलती से भी न पहनें ये सामान, जा सकती है आपकी जान

15 जुलाई 2019

electric vehicles
Business

आज का साक्षात्कार : शत प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के लिए और वक्त दे सरकार

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

health benefits of paan leaves fennel seeds and betel nuts
Health & Fitness

पान के पत्ते में छिपे हैं कई औषधीय गुण, इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी है बीमारियों के लिए फायदेमंद

15 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

वीडियो वायरल मामला: 20 जुलाई तक चैंपियन के जवाब का इंतजार, इसके बाद हो सकता है निष्कासन

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

एनआईए बिल पास, शाह ने ओवैसी को को दी नसीहत, 'सुनने की भी आदत डालिए'

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने आज लोकसभा में ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी को नसीहत दी।

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओवैसी की टीका-टिप्पणी पर भड़के शाह, बोले- आपको सुनने की आदत डालनी होगी

15 जुलाई 2019

कलराज मिश्रा-आचार्य देवव्रत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कलराज मिश्र को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया, आचार्य देवव्रत गुजरात भेजे गए

15 जुलाई 2019

खुशी परिहार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रेमी को 19 वर्षीय मॉडल प्रेमिका के 'चरित्र' पर था शक, हत्या कर चेहरे को कुचला

15 जुलाई 2019

आसाराम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसाराम बापू को झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जमानत देने से किया इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला : ट्रायल कोर्ट के जज ने फैसला सुनाने के लिए मांगा छह महीने का वक्त

15 जुलाई 2019

अनुसूचित जाति के युवक की पुलिस के सामने हुई हत्या
India News

जिस गर्भवती पत्नी को छुड़ाने की कोशिश में युवक ने गंवाई जान, उसका गर्भवती होने से इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनपीसीसी रिश्वत मामले में सीबीआई ने कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया

15 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वेच्छा से मां बनने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची तीन महिलाएं, केंद्र को नोटिस

15 जुलाई 2019

बागी विधायक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक संकट: गुरुवार को विधानसभा में कुमारस्वामी सरकार का शक्ति परीक्षण

15 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन में अचानक ढह गई इमारत, अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत, अभी भी कई मलबे में फंसे

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन के कुमारहट्टी-नाहन हाइवे के किनारे बने सेहज ढाबा और गेस्टहाउस की बिल्डिंग गिर गई. इस बिल्डिंग के नीचे कई लोग दब गए हैं। हादसे में खबर मिलने तक 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 35 लोगों को सकुशल मलबे से बाहर निकाला गया है।

15 जुलाई 2019

नुसरत जहां 3:01

नुसरत जहां ने किया खुलासा, इस वजह से मंगलसूत्र, साड़ी पहनकर शपथ लेने पहुंची थी संसद

15 जुलाई 2019

केरल 2:16

छात्र पर जानलेवा हमले का विरोध कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पानी की बौछार, छात्र नेता भिड़ गए पुलिस से

15 जुलाई 2019

महंगाई 0:55

दो साल के निचले स्तर पर आई थोक महंगाई दर, यहां देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

15 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:11

तमाचे मार-मारकर कौन लुटाता है पैसा, कुएं में गिरा तेंदुआ

15 जुलाई 2019

Related

बी एल संतोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा के नए संगठन महासचिव बी एल संतोष की ये होगी पहली अग्निपरीक्षा

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आईएएस अफसर ने प्राइवेट की जगह सरकारी अस्पताल में कराई गर्भवती पत्नी की डिलीवरी

15 जुलाई 2019

सौमित्र खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा विधायक को झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

तालिबान के साथ पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका, रूस और चीन शांति वार्ता कर रहे हैं
India News

अमेरिका, रूस और चीन के साथ तालिबान से बातचीत कर रहा पाक, भारत को रखा बाहर

15 जुलाई 2019

एलआईसी
India News

एलआईसी पर जीवन सरल पॉलिसी के जरिए धोखाधड़ी के आरोप वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज

15 जुलाई 2019

एमटीबी नागराज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक सरकार को बचाने की कोशिश नाकाम, नहीं माने कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक नागराज

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited