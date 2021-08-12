बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat 4 labourers fell into a chimney at a cement factory in Ranavav Porbandar this evening

पोरबंदर: सीमेंट फैक्टरी की चिमनी में गिरे चार मजदूर, निर्माण कार्य के दौरान हुआ बड़ा हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोरबंदर Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Thu, 12 Aug 2021 09:26 PM IST

सार

गुजरात के पोरबंदर स्थित एक सीमेंट फैक्टरी में चिमनी बनाई जा रही है। इस दौरान चार मजदूर निर्माणाधीन चिमनी के अंदर जा गिरे। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया।
गुजरात के पोरबंदर में हुआ बड़ा हादसा
गुजरात के पोरबंदर में हुआ बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

गुजरात के पोरबंदर स्थित रानावाव में गुरुवार (12 अगस्त) शाम बड़ा हादसा हो गया। दरअसल, यहां एक सीमेंट फैक्टरी में चिमनी का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है, जिसे बनाते वक्त चार मजदूर उसमें जा गिरे। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। साथ ही, एंबुलेंस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम भी कंपनी में मौजूद है।
