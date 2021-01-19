शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat

गुजरात: सूरत में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने 13 लोगों को रौंदा, सभी की मौत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 07:40 AM IST
रातीबड़ में सड़क हादसे में कार की टक्कर से सौ फीट दूर जा गिरी बाइक
रातीबड़ में सड़क हादसे में कार की टक्कर से सौ फीट दूर जा गिरी बाइक - फोटो : road accident

ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात में आज सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। सूरत के कोसांबा में एक ट्रक ने 13 लोगों को रौंद दिया। इन सभी की मौत हो गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक मारे गए सभी लोग मजदूर थे। ये सभी राजस्थान के रहने वाले थे।
अभी इस घटना पर और जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। 
Gujarat: 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat. 

