Group of minors stripped naked and manhandled in Bikaner district

काम करने से नाबालिगों ने किया मना तो कपड़े उतरवाकर बना दिया वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीकानेर Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 12:56 PM IST
राजस्थान के बिकानेर जिले से इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाली एक घटना सामने आई है। यहां मोटावता के कोलायत गांव में नाबालिगों ने खेतों में काम करने से मना किया तो उनके कपड़े उतारकर पिटाई कर दी गई। इतना ही नहीं अपराधियों ने इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो भी बनाया। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच जारी है।
यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब राजस्थान से इस तरह की घटना सामने आई हो। इससे पहले राजसमंद जिले के नाथद्वारा शहर में एक अध्यापक के खिलाफ 14 साल की बच्ची को होमवर्क ना करने की वजह से कपड़े उतरवाने के वजह से मामला दर्ज किया गया था। अध्यापक ने आठवीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली 14 साल की लड़की को होमवर्क ना करने की वजह से कपड़े उतारने की सजा दी थी।

पिछले साल ही दो युवकों को एक लड़की भगाने की वजह से खाप पंचायत ने सजा के तौर पर उनके कपड़े उतरवाकर उनकी पिटाई कर दी थी। इसके अलावा उन्हें जूतों की माला पहनने के लिए मजबूर किया गया था। फिर उन्हें सिर पर जूते रखकर मैदान का चक्कर लगाने को कहा गया था। उन्हें पुलिस में घटना की शिकायत दर्ज ना करवाने की शर्त पर घर वापस जाने दिया गया था।
 

