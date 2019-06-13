शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Government of India reduced ESI contribution rates

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ईएसआई अंशदान 6.5 फीसदी से घटाकर चार फीसदी किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 07:49 PM IST
Government of India reduced ESI contribution rates
ख़बर सुनें
मोदी सरकार ने एक और बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए ईएसआई अंशदान की दर घटा दी है। ईएसआई (कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा) एक्ट के तहत इसकी दर को 6.5 फीसदी से घटाकर अब चार फीसदी कर दिया गया है। इसमें नियोक्ताओं का अंशदान 4.75 फीसदी से कम कर के 3.25 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। वहीं, कर्मचारियों को अब 1.75 फीसदी के स्थान पर 0.75 फीसदी अंशदान देना होगा। घटी हुई दरें एक जुलाई 2019 से प्रभावी हो जाएंगी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Bollywood

कार छोड़ पैदल जिम पहुंची जान्हवी कपूर, जानें क्या है वजह

12 जून 2019

जान्हवी कपूर
जान्हवी कपूर
जान्हवी कपूर
janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

कार छोड़ पैदल जिम पहुंची जान्हवी कपूर, जानें क्या है वजह

12 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के मैच में जानें कैसा रहेगा मौसम और पिच का हाल

13 जून 2019

Bollywood

जिम के बाहर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने दिखाए एब्स, दे रही हैं एक्टर्स को चैलेंज

13 जून 2019

malaika arora
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

जिम के बाहर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने दिखाए एब्स, दे रही हैं एक्टर्स को चैलेंज

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

13 जून 2019

सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में गोचर
Predictions

सूर्य के मिथुन राशि में गोचर से संवर जाएगी इन पांच राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपनी किस्मत का हाल

13 जून 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान वायु
India News

तूफान ‘वायु’ ओमान की ओर मुड़ा, फिर भी 24 घंटे तक हाई अलर्ट पर गुजरात, कई ट्रेनें रद्द

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
esi employee state insurance act employee state insurance कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा ईएसआई esi contribution rate esi news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

सुनील शेट्टी और सनी देओल
Bollywood

22 साल में इतनी बदल गई है 'बॉर्डर' की कास्ट, देखें कितने बदल गए लुक्स

13 जून 2019

जाकिर नाइक
India News

मलयेशिया से जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण का मामला आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा : भारत

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

बैलेट पेपर से दोबारा लोकसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वकील एम एल शर्मा ने नई याचिका दायर करते हुए हाल ही में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि रिप्रेजेंटेशन ऑफ पीपल्स (आरपी) एक्ट के तहत चुनाव केवल बैलेट पेपर से ही हो सकते हैं।

13 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
एन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रहस्यमयी हो गई है एएन-32 विमानों की गुत्थी, पहले भी लापता हो चुके हैं दो विमान

13 जून 2019

अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस की मांग, गुजरात में राज्यसभा की दो खाली सीटों पर एक साथ हों चुनाव

13 जून 2019

अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में छाएगा भारत का नाम, खुद का स्पेस स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी में इसरो

13 जून 2019

एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एएन-32 विमान हादसे में कोई नहीं बचा, सभी 13 लोगों के शव और ब्लैक बॉक्स बरामद

13 जून 2019

एचएमटी घड़ी
India News

क्या आपकी यादों में बसी है यह घड़ी, कितना जानते हैं अपनी एचएमटी को

13 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कंपनी का अनोखा फरमान, दफ्तर में नहीं है पानी, घर से करो काम

13 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

बंगाल के हड़ताली डॉक्टरों ने ठुकराया ममता का फरमान, जारी रहेगा प्रदर्शन

13 जून 2019

भाजपा मुख्यालय पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नया अध्यक्ष चुने जाने से पहले भाजपा में चलेगा सदस्यता अभियान, शिवराज को जिम्मेदारी

13 जून 2019

कोटमरेड्डी श्रीधर रेड्डी
India News

आंध्रप्रदेश के विधायक ने ईश्वर के बजाय मुख्यमंत्री को हाजिर-नाजिर मानकर ली शपथ

13 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

समंदर की तेज लहरों के बीच भारतीय तट रक्षक बल ने हेलिकॉप्टर से बचाई शख्स की जान

गोवा का तटीय इलाका काबो डे रामा पर कोस्ट गार्ड ने समुद्र की उफनती लहरों के बीच रेस्क्यू ऑपरेश्न किया। यहां देखिए हेलिकॉप्टर से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेश्न का वीडियो।

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:07

वायु ने बदली दिशा, गुजरात को अब नहीं होगा ज्यादा नुकसान

13 जून 2019

शहीद 1:46

अनंतनाग में CRPF दल पर हमले में कई जवान शहीद, पैतृक गांव में आखिरी विदाई की तैयारी

13 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 0:58

हड़ताल कर रहे डॉक्टरों को ममता बनर्जी ने दिया अल्टीमेटम, कहा- 4 घंटे में काम पर लौटें

13 जून 2019

मलाला फिल्म 3:27

लुक्स को लेकर हुई रणवीर सिंह से तुलना तो ये था जावेद जाफरी के बेटे मीजान का रिएक्शन

13 जून 2019

Related

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी का मंत्रियों को निर्देश- सुबह 9.30 बजे पहुंचें दफ्तर, घर से काम न निपटाएं

13 जून 2019

debris an-32
India News

एएन-32 के मलबे के पास अबतक नहीं पहुंचे बचावकर्मी, खराब मौसम और घना जंगल बना बाधा

13 जून 2019

Cyclone Vayu LIVE Updates: Over 3 Lakh People Evacuated In Gujarat govt issued alert in 10 districts
India News

'वायु' से बचाव के लिए स्टैंडबाय पर सेना, 300 मरीन कमांडो भी तैनात

13 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने ढूंढ निकाला लापता ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, दोस्त के सामने कर दी हत्या

13 जून 2019

Narendra Modi
India News

एससीओ सम्मेलन के लिए पाकिस्तान के हवाई क्षेत्र से होकर नहीं जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

12 जून 2019

लापता एएन-32 विमान का मलबा मिला
India News

लापता एएन-32 का मलबा मिलने के बाद 13 लोगों की तलाश जारी, एयरड्रॉप किए गए जवान

12 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.