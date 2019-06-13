मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ईएसआई अंशदान 6.5 फीसदी से घटाकर चार फीसदी किया

Government of India: Rate of contribution under the ESI Act has been reduced from 6.5% to 4% (employers’ contribution reduced from 4.75% to 3.25% & employees’ contribution reduced from 1.75% to 0.75%). Reduced rates will be effective from 1st July 2019.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वकील एम एल शर्मा ने नई याचिका दायर करते हुए हाल ही में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि रिप्रेजेंटेशन ऑफ पीपल्स (आरपी) एक्ट के तहत चुनाव केवल बैलेट पेपर से ही हो सकते हैं।
13 जून 2019