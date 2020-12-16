शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Government of India and the World Bank today signed a 400 million dollar project to support severely impacted by the COVID19 pandemic

कोरोना प्रभावित गरीबों की वित्तीय मदद के लिए भारत ने विश्व बैंक से मिलाया हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 10:18 PM IST
भारत सरकार और विश्व बैंक ने बुधवार को कोरोना महामारी से पीड़ित गरीब और कमजोर तबके की सहायता के लिए 400 मिलियन डॉलर की एक परियोजना पर हस्ताक्षर किए। वित्त मंत्रालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
