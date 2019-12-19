शहर चुनें

government has no right to suppress India's voice says rahul gandhi

देशभर में हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर बोले राहुल गांधी, भारत की आवाज नहीं दबा सकती सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 07:09 PM IST
government has no right to suppress India's voice says rahul gandhi
नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लेकर देशभर के कई स्थानों पर हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला है। राहुल गांधी ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के समर्थन में आवाज उठाते हुए टृवीट कर कहा कि सरकार को मेट्रो ट्रेनों को रोकने, इंटरनेट पर प्रतिबंध लगाने और कॉलेज बंद करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि ये सरकार भारत की आवाज नहीं दबा सकती है।
बता दें कि नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लेकर देशभर के कई स्थानों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। गुरुवार को दिल्ली में भी विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए। वहीं
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ, संभल समेत कई स्थानों पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर जबरदस्त विरोध-प्रदर्शन जारी हैं। यूपी के कई इलाकों में आगजनी की भी घटनाएं हुई। गुजरात में विरोध प्रदर्शन को रोकने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा।
citizenship amendment act 2019 rahul gandhi congress party caa and nrc caa protest nrc and cab narendra modi
