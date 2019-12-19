देशभर में हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर बोले राहुल गांधी, भारत की आवाज नहीं दबा सकती सरकार

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019
To do so is an insult to India’s soul.
दिल्ली में जब कभी बड़े पैमाने पर विरोध-प्रदर्शन होता है, तो हिरासत में लिए गए लोगों को खुले आसमान वाली अस्थाई जेल में भेजा जाता है। कोई व्यक्ति जब खुले आसमान वाली जेल की बात सुनता है, तो वह हैरान होता है।
19 दिसंबर 2019