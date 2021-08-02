बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Government declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

केंद्र का एलान: 'पराक्रम दिवस' के तौर पर मनाया जाएगा नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस का जन्मदिवस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 02 Aug 2021 05:50 PM IST

सार

केंद्र सरकार ने घोषणा की है कि अमर स्वतंत्रता सेनानी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती अब 'पराक्रम दिवस' के तौर पर मनाई जाएगी।
नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस
नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

विस्तार

देश की आजादी की लड़ाई में अहम योगदान देने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की आगामी 125वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में 23 जनवरी को 'पराक्रम दिवस' के रूप में घोषित किया गया है। नेताजी की जन्मदिवस को अब 'पराक्रम दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। नेताजी का जन्म 23 जनवरी 1897 को कटक में हुआ था। 
india news national parakram diwas netaji subhas chandra bose 23 january
