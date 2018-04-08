शहर चुनें

डिफेंस सेक्टर में निर्यात बढ़ायेगा भारत , स्वदेश बुलाए दुनिया में फैले 44 अधिकारी

Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 09:44 AM IST
निर्मला सीतारमण
निर्मला सीतारमण
भारत सरकार ने एक्सपोर्ट बढ़ाने के लिए दुनिया भर में तैनात डिफेंस से जुड़े 44 अधिकारियों को वापस बुलाया है। सोमवार को सरकार और डिफेंस इंडस्ट्री के बीच एक्सपोर्ट के मुद्दे पर मीटिंग होनी है। रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमन ने मेक इन इंडिया और डिफेंस सेक्टर में तेजी से विकास लाने के लिए इन अधिकारियों को स्वदेश बुलाया है। 
ये सभी लोग डिफेंस एक्सपो के दौरान सरकार और निजी रक्षा कंपनियों से बात करेंगे। पीएम मोदी की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना मेक इन इंडिया के तहत ये काम किया जा रहा है। इसका मकसद है कि दुनिया में डिफेंस एक्सपोर्ट के लिए नए बाजार तलाशे जाएं। 

हालांकि डिफेंस सेक्टर में ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी सरकारी कंपनियों की है लेकिन अब प्राइवेट संस्थानों का दखल भी इस सेक्टर में तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। आपको बता दें कि दुनिया भर में फैले डिफेंस अधिकारियों का काम अब तक हथियारों की डीलिंग में ही होता था लेकिन अब ये अधिकारी बिक्री में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएंगे।  

