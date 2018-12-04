The Government has called for an all-party meeting on 10 December at 11 AM ahead of Parliament Winter Session. PM Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/WHZyYdPZc0— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
सुषमा स्वराज के बाद अब केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने भी एलान कर दिया है कि वो लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी।
4 दिसंबर 2018