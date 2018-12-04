शहर चुनें

India News

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर सरकार ने 10 दिसंबर को बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 05:59 PM IST
Government called for an all party meeting for winter session of parliament
केंद्र सरकार ने संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को मद्देनजर रखते हुए एक सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है। यह बैठक 10 दिसंबर को आयोजित होनी है। सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होने वाली इस बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी शामिल रहेंगे। 
central government भारत सरकार all party meeting सर्वदलीय बैठक winter session of parliament 2018 parliament
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

