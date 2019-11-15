शहर चुनें

गुरुग्राम की दिव्यांशी ने एक लाख बच्चे के बीच मारी बाजी, गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया फेमस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 09:41 PM IST
divyanshi singhal
divyanshi singhal - फोटो : ani
बाल दिवस पर हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम की छात्रा दिव्यांशि सिंघल द्वारा बनाई गई पेंटिग डूडल के रूप में प्रकाशित की गई। असल में दिव्यांशी ने ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में डूडल फॉर गूगल प्रतियोगिता जीती थी। इसमें दिव्यांशी ने प्रदूषण से पर्यावरण पर पड़ रहे असर को दर्शाया था। 
डूडल में पेड़-पौधों को जूते पहनाकर चलते हुए दिखाया गया है। दिव्यांशी ने इसे वॉकिंग ट्री नाम दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए दिव्यांशी ने कहा कि जब गर्मियों की छुट्टी में अपनी दादी के धर गई थी, तो मैंने बहुत पेड़ कटते हुए देखे। तभी मुझे ख्याल आया कि अगर पेड़ों के पास पैर होते तो वे कटने से बच सकते थे।

दिव्यांशी गुरुग्राम सेक्टर-45 स्थित दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल में दूसरी कक्षा में पढ़ती है। गूगल की इस प्रतियोगिता में करीब एक लाख से ज्यादा बच्चों ने आवेदन किया था। 
google doodle painting gurugram girl divyanshi singhal childrens day
