Goa: G20 बैठक में प्रदर्शित की गई भारत की पहली मोबाइल BSL-3 लैब, जीपीएस सिस्टम से है लैस

भारत की मोबाइल क्लिनिक पहल BSL-3 लैब को पणजी में दूसरी G20 स्वास्थ्य कार्य समूह की बैठक में प्रदर्शित किया गया। इस मौके पर इसे लेकर आईसीएमआर के सदस्य डॉ रजनीकांत ने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह से भारत में निर्मित है और यह हमारे आत्मनिर्भर भारत की क्षमताओं को दर्शाती है। साथ ही भविष्य में अगर कोई महामारी आती है तो यह बस देश के दूरदराज के हिस्सों में पहुंच सकती है। इसके साथ ही यह जीपीएस सिस्टम से लैस है। इसके जरिए टेस्टिंग के बाद तुरंत रिपोर्ट भेजी जा सकती है।

