Home ›   India News ›   Goa Congress split, 10 out of 15 MLAs want to merge with ruling BJP

अब गोवा कांग्रेस में फूट, 15 में से 10 विधायकों ने भाजपा से विलय की जताई इच्छा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 09:06 PM IST
गोवा में कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक
गोवा में कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक - फोटो : ANI
गोवा में कांग्रेस के दो-तिहाई (15 में से 10) विधायकों के एक समूह ने बुधवार को कांग्रेस से नाता तोड़ भाजपा में विलय की इच्छा जताई है। नेता विपक्ष चन्द्रकांत कावलेकर के नेतृत्व में विधायकों का समूह बुधवार शाम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष से मिला और उन्हें कांग्रेस से नाता तोड़ने की जानकारी देते हुए एक पत्र सौंपा।
इन विधायकों में अतानासियो मोन्सेराते, जेनिफर मोन्सेराते, फ्रांसिस सिल्वेरा, फिलिप नेरी रॉड्रिग्स, सी डियाज, विल्फ्रेड डीसा, नीलकांत हलारंकार और इसिडोर फर्नांडीज शामिल हैं। मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत शाम करीब 7.30 बजे विधायकों के विधानसभा परिसर पहुंचने से पहले वहां मौजूद थे। इसके अलावा विधानसभा के उपाध्यक्ष माइकल लोबो भी वहीं पर थे।
 



कांग्रेस के 10 विधायकों के पाला बदलने के बाद अब विधानसभा में उसके पास सिर्फ पांच विधायक बचे हैं। विधानसभा में भाजपा के सबसे ज्यादा 17, गोवा फॉरवर्ड पार्टी के तीन, तीन निर्दलीय विधायक और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी, राकांपा और महाराष्ट्रवादी गोमांतक पार्टी, एमजीपी का एक-एक विधायक हैं। कावलेकर ने इस कदम का कारण पूछे जाने पर टिप्पणी करने से इनकार कर दिया और कहा कि वह बाद में इस पर बयान देंगे।

goa congress goa congress congress mla in goa bjp
