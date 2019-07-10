अब गोवा कांग्रेस में फूट, 15 में से 10 विधायकों ने भाजपा से विलय की जताई इच्छा

Goa CM Pramod Sawant: 10 Congress MLAs, along with their Opposition Leader, have merged with BJP. Strength of BJP has now risen to 27. They had come for development of the state & their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined BJP unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/uQOOuNoNhR— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo: 10 MLAs of Congress, 2/3rd of its strength, separated & merged with BJP. Under Schedule 10 of Constitution, they have done the merger. 10 MLAs led by Babu Kavlekar (Chandrakant Kavlekar) who was leader of opposition earlier, merged. pic.twitter.com/fe6YpwoIRR— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
