Goa: गोवा के रेस्तरां में महिला-पुरुष ने दिखाई दबंगई, कैशियर के साथ मारपीट; देखें वीडियो

गोवा के पोरवोरिम के एक रेस्तरां में एक पुरुष और एक महिला ने दबंगई दिखाते हुए कैशियर के साथ मारपीट की। इतना ही नहीं उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार भी किया। जब कुछ लोगों ने बीच-बचाव किया तो आरोपी व्यक्ति ने उनके साथ भी दुर्व्यवहार किया।

मामले की होगी जांच

उत्तरी गोवा के एसपी निधिन विलसन ने बताया कि पोरवोरिम के एक रेस्तरां में एक पुरुष और एक महिला ने कैशियर के साथ दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट की। जब शिकायतकर्ता ने कैशियर को बचाने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी ने उनके और उनके दोस्तों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया। पुलिस ने कहा कि मामले में जांच की जा रही है।

#WATCH | Goa | A man & a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress: North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan.



