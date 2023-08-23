Goa: गोवा के रेस्तरां में महिला-पुरुष ने दिखाई दबंगई, कैशियर के साथ मारपीट; देखें वीडियो

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
गोवा के पोरवोरिम के एक रेस्तरां में एक पुरुष और एक महिला ने दबंगई दिखाते हुए कैशियर के साथ मारपीट की। इतना ही नहीं उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार भी किया। जब कुछ लोगों ने बीच-बचाव किया तो आरोपी व्यक्ति ने उनके साथ भी दुर्व्यवहार किया।
मामले की होगी जांच
उत्तरी गोवा के एसपी निधिन विलसन ने बताया कि पोरवोरिम के एक रेस्तरां में एक पुरुष और एक महिला ने कैशियर के साथ दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट की। जब शिकायतकर्ता ने कैशियर को बचाने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी ने उनके और उनके दोस्तों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया। पुलिस ने कहा कि मामले में जांच की जा रही है।
#WATCH | Goa | A man & a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress: North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan.
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed