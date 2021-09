लिंगायतों को आरक्षण दो : कर्नाटक सरकार करे एलान, वरना एक अक्तूबर से सत्याग्रह, मृत्युंजय स्वामी की चेतावनी

A movement was started in Jan to provide 2A category reservation to Lingayat Panchamasalis.Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had promised to fulfill our demands before Sep15. CM Bommai had also supported us: Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami,Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha seer in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/hw9Edft3td