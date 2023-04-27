Cartoon Row: 'भारत और रेलवे प्रणाली के बारे में थोड़ी और जानकारी लें', कार्टून विवाद पर जर्मन राजदूत का बयान

भारत हाल ही में दुनिया का सबसे आबादी वाला देश बना है। इसका मजाक उड़ाते हुए जर्मनी की पत्रिका डेर स्पीगल ने एक कार्टून छापा था। कार्टून के जरिए भारत की जनसंख्या को चीन से आगे निकलते हुए दिखाया गया है। इसे लेकर सरकार की ओर से आपत्ति भी दर्ज कराई गई थी। सरकार के केंद्रीय मंत्री ने इसे नस्लवादी बताया था। अब भारत में जर्मन दूत फिलिप एकरमैन ने इस पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

#WATCH | In my personal opinion, the cartoon was neither funny nor appropriate. I would like to invite this cartoonist to come on a metro ride with me in Delhi. I think many metros in Germany are not as good as Delhi Metro and same for the train system. He should inquire a little… pic.twitter.com/OFThD5eOR2