महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में गैस सिलेंडर फटा, एक की मौत, 11 घायल

महाराष्ट्र के एक भोजनालय में गैस सिलेंडर फटने से वहां के मालिक की मौत हो गई। यह हादसा शनिवार को ठाणे जिले के उल्हासनगर में हुआ, जब भोजनालय में रखे गैस सिलेंडर में आग लग गई और विस्फोट हो गया। इसके कारण भोजनालय के 35 वर्षीय मालिक की मौत हो गई और 11 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है और राहत कार्य किया जा रहा है।

35-year-old eatery owner dead, 11 others injured as gas cylinder explosion triggers fire in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police