Home ›   India News ›   Gas cylinder explodes in Thane, Maharashtra, one dead, 11 injured

महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में गैस सिलेंडर फटा, एक की मौत, 11 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 05:42 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के एक भोजनालय में गैस सिलेंडर फटने से वहां के मालिक की मौत हो गई। यह हादसा शनिवार को ठाणे जिले के उल्हासनगर में हुआ, जब भोजनालय में रखे गैस सिलेंडर में आग लग गई और विस्फोट हो गया। इसके कारण भोजनालय के 35 वर्षीय मालिक की मौत हो गई और 11 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है और राहत कार्य किया जा रहा है।
cylinder blast gas cylinder blast maharashtra news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

