ISRO: गगनयान प्रोजेक्ट में इसरो ने हासिल की महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि, क्रू एस्केप सिस्टम का सफलापूर्वक परीक्षण

Today, ISRO achieved an important milestone in the Gaganyaan project by successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota: ISRO
CES takes away the Crew module in case of eventuality & rescues the astronauts pic.twitter.com/C90LkNxLXC— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022
