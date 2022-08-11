Rafale Jet: दो दिन के लिए सुलूर में की गई थी तीन राफेल और फ्रांसीसी दल की मेजबानी, जानें पूरा मामला

फ्रांस से प्रशांत महासागर में लंबी दूरी की तैनाती के दौरान 10-11 अगस्त को भारत के वायु सेना स्टेशन सुलूर में तीन राफेल जेट सहित एक फ्रांसीसी वायु और अंतरिक्ष बल दल की मेजबानी की गई थी। ये तीनों राफेल और फ्रांसीसी वायु और अंतरिक्ष बल दल तकनीकी ठहराव के लिए यहां रुके थे।

A French Air & Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, was hosted for a technical stopover at Air Force Station Sulur, India, on Aug 10-11 during a long-distance deployment from metropolitan France to the Pacific Ocean.