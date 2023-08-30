Maharashtra: पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ में बिजली की दुकान में लगी आग, चार लोगों की मौत

पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ के पूर्णानगर इलाके से एक दुखद घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक दुकान में आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। इस हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district today. Fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.