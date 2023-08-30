Maharashtra: पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ में बिजली की दुकान में लगी आग, चार लोगों की मौत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ नगर निगम के अग्निशमन विभाग ने बताया कि एक आवासीय इमारत के भूतल पर स्थित एक बिजली की दुकान में बुधवार सुबह करीब पांच बजे आग लग गई थी। बाद में, देखते ही देखते इमारत के कई तल को आग ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।
पुणे के पिंपरी-चिंचवड़ के पूर्णानगर इलाके से एक दुखद घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक दुकान में आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। इस हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Four people died in a fire in Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district today. Fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today.
(Video: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Fire Department) https://t.co/it5AVRtTMk pic.twitter.com/D43G8zmieK— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
