Home ›   India News ›   Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passed away

पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:31 AM IST
पूर्व एडमिरल सुशील कुमार
पूर्व एडमिरल सुशील कुमार - फोटो : Social Media
पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का लंबी बीमारी के बाद आज दिल्ली में निधन हो गया। वह 1998 से 2000 के बीच भारतीय नौसेना के प्रमुख रहे थे। 
पूर्व एडमिरल सुशील कुमार ने 1965 व 1971 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ युद्ध भी लड़ा था। वे गोवा मुक्ति संग्राम में भी शामिल रहे। उनके रणकौशल को देखते हुए उन्हें परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, उत्तम युद्ध सेवा मेडल से नवाजा गया था।

जुलाई में प्रकाशित अपनी किताब में उन्होंने खुलासा करते हुए लिखा था कि संसद पर हुए हमले के बाद तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की तरह पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक की योजना बनाई थी।


 



 
admiral sushil kumar former navy chief indian navy
