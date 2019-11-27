पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passed away early morning today at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi due to illness. He was 79. Kumar was Navy Chief from 1998 to 2000. pic.twitter.com/Nb2EOnb7eV— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
27 नवंबर 2019