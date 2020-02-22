शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Former MP daughter-in law of Subhash Chandra Bose elder brother Krishna Bose passes away in Kolkata

सुभाष चंद्र बोस के बड़े भाई की बहू और पूर्व सांसद कृष्णा बोस का हृदय गति रुकने से निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 01:22 PM IST
Krishna Bose
Krishna Bose - फोटो : ANI
आजाद हिंद फौज के संस्थापक और महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के बड़े भाई शरत चंद्र बोस की बहू और पूर्व सांसद कृष्णा बोस का शनिवार को कोलकाता में हृदय गति रुकने से निधन हो गया।
कृष्णा बोस 89 वर्ष की थी। कृष्णा बोस का शनिवार की सुबह करीब 10 बजकर 20 मिनट पर दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। वह कोलकाता में एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती थीं। वह 89 वर्ष की थी। कृष्णा बोस का जन्म 26 दिसंबर 1930 को ढाका में हुआ था। पिछले कुछ दिनों से हृदय जनित बीमारियों से वह पीड़ित थीं, इस कारण उन्हें कोलकाता के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।

उनके निधन के वक्त उनके दोनों पुत्र सुगत बसु व सुमंत्र बसु मौजूद थे। आज सुबह उनके दोनों पुत्रों ने ही कृष्णा बसु के निधन की खबर दी। बोस जादवपुर सीट से तीन बार तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद चुनी गई। उनके पुत्र सुगत बोस भी तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद रह चुके हैं। 

former mp subhash chandra bose krishna bose kolkata

