Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee's condition is critical and he is on ventilator support

पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष सोमनाथ चटर्जी की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 10:44 AM IST
Somnath Chatterjee
Somnath Chatterjee
पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष सोमनाथ चटर्जी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है और फिलहाल उन्हें वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया है। 10 अगस्त को चटर्जी को गुर्दे की बीमारियों के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। फिलहाल उनका इलाज कोलकाता के एक अस्पताल में चल रहा है। बता दें कि पिछले दिनों ही उनकी पत्नी का भी निधन हुआ है। 
इससे पहले 28 जून को उनकी तबीयत खराब हुई थी। तब उन्हें कोलकाता के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। हालांकि बाद में उन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था। उनकी हालत में सुधार ना होने पर 10 अगस्त को दोबारा भर्ती करवाया गया है। जहां उनकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। इस समय डॉ़क्टरों की एक टीम उनकी सेहत की कड़ी निगरानी कर रही है।

बता दें कि पूर्व लोकसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोमनाथ चटर्जी मशहूर वकील निर्मल चंद्र चटर्जी के बेटे हैं। निर्मल चंद्र अखिल भारतीय हिंदू महासभा के संस्थापक भी थे। अपने राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत सोमनाथ चटर्जी ने सीपीएम के साथ 1968 में की और वह 2008 तक इस पार्टी से जुड़े रहे। 1971 में वह पहली बार सांसद चुने गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने राजनीति में कभी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। वह 10 बार लोकसभा सदस्य के रूप में चुने गए थे। 
 

सोमनाथ चटर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
