तमिलनाडु चुनाव से पहले पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी संतोष बाबू ने थामा कमल हासन की पार्टी का दामन

Chennai: Former IAS officer Santosh Babu joins Makkal Needhi Maiam, in the presence of party president Kamal Haasan #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/T8aVko4kzh

We are not satisfied with the Chief Minister's work: Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam, on being asked about the state government's role in providing relief during cyclone Nivar pic.twitter.com/jKTE2rSSSp