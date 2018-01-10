Download App
Foreign airlines allowed to invest up to 49% under approval route in Air India

बदलेंगे महाराजा के दिन, एअर इंडिया में 49 फीसदी विदेशी निवेश को मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 02:25 PM IST
Foreign airlines allowed to invest up to 49% under approval route in Air India
केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने एयर इंडिया इंडिया में जान फूंकने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण फैसला किया है। बुधवार को कैबिनेट ने एअर इंडिया समेत भारतीय एयर लाइन कंपनियों में 49 फीसदी विदेशी निवेश का रास्ता साफ कर दिया है। इसी के साथ सिंगल ब्रांड रिटेल ट्रेडिंग में 100 फीसदी विदेशी निवेश को हरी झंडी दे दी है। 

कैबिनेट ने विमानन और निर्माण क्षेत्र के लिए भी एफडीआई नियमों में कमी की है। सरकार की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि यह फैसला एफडीआई पॉलिसी को उदार और आसान बनाने के लिए किया गया जिससे व्यापार को बढ़ाया जा सके।

इस फैसले से देश में विकास होगा और रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे। इसलिए निर्माण क्षेत्र में भी सरकार ने 100 फीसदी FDI को मंजूरी दी है।
 
