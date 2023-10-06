Sikkim Floods: सिक्किम में बाढ़ का प्रकोप जारी; अब तक सात जवानों समेत 21 की मौत, 100 से ज्यादा अभी भी लापता

#WATCH | Sikkim flash floods | Search for the missing Indian Army personnel continues. Meanwhile, Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facilities to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim: PRO Defence, Guwahati… https://t.co/ackHKFuVGU pic.twitter.com/6zspsZzCW6

और पढ़ें





इस बीच, त्रिशक्ति कोर भारतीय सेना के जवान लाचेन/चाटन, लाचुंग और चुंगथांग के क्षेत्रों में मौजूद 1471 पर्यटकों का पता लगाया है। माना जा रहा है कि अगर आज (शुक्रवार) मौसम में सुधार होता है तो हेलीकॉप्टरों की मदद से फंसे हुए पर्यटकों को निकालने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इसकी योजना राज्य सरकार, भारतीय सेना और भारतीय वायु सेना द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से बनाई जा रही है।



रावत ने बताया कि क्षति का आकलन करने और सड़क संपर्क की बहाली की योजना के लिए सभी एजेंसियों द्वारा सर्वेक्षण किया जा रहा है। वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए एक लेन को साफ करने के साथ सिंगतम और बुरदांग के बीच सड़क संपर्क बहाल कर दिया गया है। — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023 इस बीच, त्रिशक्ति कोर भारतीय सेना के जवान लाचेन/चाटन, लाचुंग और चुंगथांग के क्षेत्रों में मौजूद 1471 पर्यटकों का पता लगाया है। माना जा रहा है कि अगर आज (शुक्रवार) मौसम में सुधार होता है तो हेलीकॉप्टरों की मदद से फंसे हुए पर्यटकों को निकालने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इसकी योजना राज्य सरकार, भारतीय सेना और भारतीय वायु सेना द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से बनाई जा रही है।रावत ने बताया कि क्षति का आकलन करने और सड़क संपर्क की बहाली की योजना के लिए सभी एजेंसियों द्वारा सर्वेक्षण किया जा रहा है। वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए एक लेन को साफ करने के साथ सिंगतम और बुरदांग के बीच सड़क संपर्क बहाल कर दिया गया है।

विज्ञापन