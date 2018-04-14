शहर चुनें

पांच महिलाओं ने मंत्री के सामने की आत्मदाह की कोशिश, गिरफ्तार रिश्तेदार की रिहाई की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 07:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
तमिलनाडु के मदुरई में जिला समाहरणालय के समक्ष राज्य के राजस्व मंत्री आर बी उध्यायकुमार की मौजूदगी में पांच महिलाओं ने आत्मदाह की कोशिश की। पुलिस ने शनिवार को मामले की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि ये पांचों महिलाएं अपने गिरफ्तार रिश्तेदार को छुड़ाने की मांग कर रही थीं। 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह घटना तब हुई जब मंत्री समाहरणालय का निरीक्षण कर रहे थे। मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस और दमकल विभाग के अधिकारियों ने उन्हें सुरक्षित बचा लिया। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक, महिलाओं का कहना है कि हत्या और डकैती के आरोप में उनके एक रिश्तेदार कौवाथु तिरुपति और उसके चार सहयोगियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, लेकिन वह निर्दोष हैं, हम उनकी रिहाई की मांग करते हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

