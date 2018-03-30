शहर चुनें

पांच राज्यों को गंगा को प्रदूषण से बचाने का निर्देश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 04:56 AM IST
ललिता घाट पर ऐसा है नजारा
ललिता घाट पर ऐसा है नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड और उत्तर प्रदेश समेत गंगा बेसिन में आने वाले पांच प्रमुख राज्यों के प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (पीसीबी) को केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने कहा है कि वह औद्योगिक कचरा बहाने वाली सभी इंडस्ट्री को यह सुनिश्चित कराएं कि सीवेज शोधन प्लांट (एसटीपी) से शोधित पानी का दोबारा इस्तेमाल करें। गंगा में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए पीसीबी को आदेश दिया गया है कि वे ऐसे उद्योगों को जारी किए गए संचालन की अनुमति (कंसेंट टू ऑपरेट) में बदलाव करें। 
सीपीसीबी ने गंगा से जुड़े राज्य उत्तराखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल के पीसीबी को यह निर्देश दिया है। इनमें कई गंभीर प्रदूषण फैलाने वाली औद्योगिक इकाइयां गंगा के इर्द-गिर्द मौजूद हैं। सीपीसीबी ने 17 औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों को गंभीर प्रदूषण फैलाने वाली श्रेणी में रखा है। सीपीसीबी ने गंगा किनारे मौजूद ऐसी इकाइयों की पहचान भी 31 मार्च तक करने को कहा है, जिनका कचरा एसटीपी तक पहुंचता है।

