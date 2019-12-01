शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Five people including two fire brigade personnel trapped in a drainage line hole in Pune

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में जल निकासी लाइन के लिए खोदे गड्ढे में गिरे पांच लोग, बचाव अभियान जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 09:58 PM IST
पुणे में जल निकासी लाइन के लिए खोदे गड्ढे में गिरे पांच लोग
पुणे में जल निकासी लाइन के लिए खोदे गड्ढे में गिरे पांच लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में दापोडी क्षेत्र में एक जल निकासी लाइन के लिए खोदे गए गड्ढे में दो फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों सहित पांच लोग गिर गए। एक आदमी उस गड्ढे में गिर गया था जिसे बचाने के लिए दो फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी पहुंचे। बचाव अभियान के दौरान जमीन धंसने के बाद 2 अन्य नागरिकों के साथ कर्मचारी भी उसमें गिर गए।
विज्ञापन





ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार पांच लोगों में से तीन लोगों को बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। दो लोगों को निकालने के लिए भी बचाव अभियान जारी है। 
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

जियो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सस्ती कॉल दरों का गया जमाना, कंपनियों ने 50 फीसदी तक बढ़ाए दाम

1 दिसंबर 2019

तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के. चंद्रशेखर राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

 #KabTakNirbhaya: सीएम केसी राव का एलान, दोषियों को सजा दिलाने के लिए बनेगा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद में महिलाओं ने जताया विरोध
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: आरोपी की मां बोली- बेटे को चाहे जिंदा जलाओ या फांसी दो, मेरी भी एक बेटी

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद: पूर्व भाजपा विधायक के बेटे पर महिला मॉडल से यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, केस दर्ज

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद मामले पर विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: आरोपियों को बोतल में पेट्रोल देने वालों के खिलाफ हो सकता है केस दर्ज

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

असम में मोबाइल चोरी के आरोप में युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

30 नवंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
विज्ञापन
drainage line fire brigade personnels pune
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जियो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सस्ती कॉल दरों का गया जमाना, कंपनियों ने 50 फीसदी तक बढ़ाए दाम

1 दिसंबर 2019

rekha
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर पहुंचीं रेखा, पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चांदनी
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ दी पहली सुपरहिट फिल्म, फिर फ्लॉप करियर के बाद छोड़ी इंडस्ट्री, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

1 दिसंबर 2019

airtel
Tech Diary

Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, अब चुकानी होगी इतनी कीमत

1 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

3 दिसंबर से महंगे हो जाएंगे Vodafone-Idea के प्रीपेड प्लान, चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नाना पटोले
India News

नाना पटोले: 'मोदी विरोध' कर छोड़ी थी भाजपा, अब बने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

1 दिसंबर 2019

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Television

BB13: 'वीकेंड का वार' में पारस छाबड़ा और माहिरा शर्मा में से कौन होगा बाहर? सलमान से पहले जानें

1 दिसंबर 2019

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वॉर्नर ने किया खुलासा, क्यों टीम पेन ने उनके 400 रन पूरे होने से पहले ही पारी घोषित कर दी

1 दिसंबर 2019

हथियारों का जखीरा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक की फैक्ट्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बरामद हथियार और गोलियों की संख्या हैरान कर देगी

1 दिसंबर 2019

HIV AIDS
Health & Fitness

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: एचआईवी की चपेट में 3.5 करोड़ आबादी, जानें इसके लक्षण, कारण और बचाव

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
India News

उद्धव का एलान, आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ काटने का विरोध करने वालों के खिलाफ दर्ज मामले होंगे वापस

मुंबई की आरे कॉलोनी में पेड़ काटने का विरोध पर दर्ज मामले वापस लिए जाएंगे। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने रविवार को इस संबंध में एलान किया। 

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
India News

हैदराबाद हैवानियत पर संघ प्रमुख ने जताई चिंता कहा मातृशक्ति की रक्षा जरूरी

1 दिसंबर 2019

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File Photo)
India News

अयोध्या मामले की समीक्षा का फैसला दोहरे मानदंड का परिचायक : श्रीश्री रविशंकर

1 दिसंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13
India News

बिग बॉस 13 | घरवालों को पूल में डुबोएंगे सलमान और पुतेगी मुंह पर कालिख

1 दिसंबर 2019

delhi winter
India News

तो क्या इस बार नहीं सताएगी सर्दी, मौसम विभाग ने की भविष्यवाणी 

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी की जगह प्रियंका चोपड़ा जिंदाबाद के नारे लगा बैठे कांग्रेसी

1 दिसंबर 2019

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India News

महाराष्ट्र में प्राइवेट नौकरियों में स्थानीय लोगों को मिलेगा 80 फीसदी आरक्षण : राज्यपाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

पत्नी के बाद अब फडणवीस का शायरना अंदाज, कहा-मैं समंदर हूं लौटकर  वापस आऊंगा

1 दिसंबर 2019

Rahul and Sonia did not attend Uddhav Thackeray swearing in ceremony Due to this Reason
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इस वजह से शामिल नहीं हुए राहुल और सोनिया

1 दिसंबर 2019

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India News

कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन ने पीएम और गृहमंत्री पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, सीएम खट्टर बोले- उनका पेच ढीला

1 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बिग बॉस 13 | घरवालों को पूल में डुबोएंगे सलमान और पुतेगी मुंह पर कालिख

सलमान खान ने सरप्राइज एंट्री से चौंकाया तो दूसरी तरफ घर वालों को पूल में भी डुबाया, पति पत्नि और वो की स्टारकास्ट ने पोती घरवालों के मुंह पर कालिख और सलमान खान ने की अनन्या संग मस्ती।

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:56

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए फिल्मी सितारे, दिखा सितारों का दिलकश अंदाज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Onion Price 2:18

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

AAI recommends Centre to privatise six airports including Amritsar, Varanasi
India News

एएआई ने केंद्र से अमृतसर, वाराणसी सहित छह हवाई अड्डों के निजीकरण की सिफारिश की

1 दिसंबर 2019

ISRO
India News

चंद्रयान-3 परियोजना पर काम शुरू, सरकार ने संसद से राशि आवंटित करने के लिए मांगी मंजूरी

1 दिसंबर 2019

Onion Price
India News

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना से लोगों में रोष है
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya: तीन पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित, आरोपियों की पैरवी नहीं करेगा बार संघ

1 दिसंबर 2019

Soma Roy Burman
India News

24वीं महालेखा नियंत्रक बनीं सोमा रॉय बर्मन, जेपीएस चावला का लिया स्थान

1 दिसंबर 2019

जनार्दन द्विवेदी और मोहन भागवत
India News

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता जनार्दन द्विवेदी ने संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के साथ साझा किया मंच

1 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited