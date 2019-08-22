शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   First Moon image captured by Chandrayaan2 taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface

चंद्रयान-2 ने किया कमाल, 2650 किमी. ऊंचाई से ली चांद की पहली तस्वीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 09:26 PM IST
चंद्रमा की पहली तस्वीर
चंद्रमा की पहली तस्वीर - फोटो : Twitter
चंद्रयान -2 ने 21 अगस्त को सफलतापूर्वक चांद की दूसरी कक्षा में प्रवेश कर लिया था, लेकिन आज यानी 22 अगस्त को चंद्रयान-2 ने एक और कमाल कर दिया। दरअसल, चंद्रयान -2 ने लूनर सतह से लगभग 2650 किमी. की ऊंचाई से चंद्रमा की पहली तस्वीर ली है। इसरो ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी है। 
इसरो ने ट्वीट में बताया कि चंद्रयान-2 द्वारा भेजी गई चांद की तस्वीर में ओरिएंटल बेसिन और अपोलो क्रेटर्स को पहचाना गया है। 
