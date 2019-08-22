चंद्रयान-2 ने किया कमाल, 2650 किमी. ऊंचाई से ली चांद की पहली तस्वीर

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019
Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ
22 अगस्त 2019