Haj : हज यात्रियों का पहला जत्था रवाना, केंद्रीय मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी और दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल रहे मौजूद

हज यात्रियों के पहले जत्थे को 21 मई को केंद्रीय मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी और दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से रवाना किया।

#WATCH | The first batch of Haj pilgrims was flagged off today by Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and Delhi LG VK Saxena from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ch3C2MQDsS

आप पर साधा निशाना

दिल्ली में नौकरशाहों के तबादले पर केंद्र के अध्यादेश पर केंद्रीय मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी ने कहा, जो उनके समर्थन में आएंगे, उन्हें भी भ्रष्ट कहा जाएगा। उनके (आप) द्वारा किए गए भ्रष्टाचार की जांच के लिए अध्यादेश लाया गया है।

