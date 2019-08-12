विशाखापत्तनम: कोस्टल जगुआर में लगी भीषण आग, 28 लोगों को कोस्टगार्ड ने बचाया

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
कांग्रेस की महासचिव और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश की प्रभारी प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने देशवासियों को ईद उल अजहा की मुबारकबाद दी। उन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर में बंदिशों के बीच ईद मना रहे और बाढ़ से प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना भी जताई।
12 अगस्त 2019