Home ›   India News ›   Fire in Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar Live Updates, 28 crew members rescued

विशाखापत्तनम: कोस्टल जगुआर में लगी भीषण आग, 28 लोगों को कोस्टगार्ड ने बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापत्तनम Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 02:31 PM IST
कोस्टल जगुआर में आग
कोस्टल जगुआर में आग - फोटो : ANI
विशाखापत्तनम में अपतटीय आपूर्ति जहाज (ऑफशोर सप्लाई वेसल) कोस्टल जगुआर जहाज में सोमवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। जिसके बाद जहाज में सवार 29 लोगों ने पानी में कूद गए। घटना की जानकारी होने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची भारतीय तटरक्षक बल की टीम ने 28 क्रू मेंबर्स को बचा लिया। इस घटना में एक आदमी का पता नहीं चल सका है जिसकी खोज जारी है।
coastal jaguar fire fire in coastal jaguar coastal jaguar live updates offshore support vessel coastal jaguar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

