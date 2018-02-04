अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   fire broke out at shanti industrial state in mulund but no causalities reported

मुलुंद के शांति इंडस्ट्रियल स्टेट में लगी आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 07:55 AM IST
fire broke out at shanti industrial state in mulund but no causalities reported
शांति इंडस्ट्रियल स्टेट
मुंबई के मुलुंद क्षेत्र में बने शांति इंडस्ट्रियल स्टेट में शनिवार रात को आग लग गई। इंडस्ट्री के पहले फ्लोर पर लगी आग अब दूसरे फ्लोर तक फैल चुकी है। बीएमसी के आपदा नियंत्रण विभाग के अधिकारी ने बताया कि मामले में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है। घटनास्थल पर दमकल की आठ गाड़ियों सहित आठ पानी के टैंकर भेजे जा चुके हैं।

अधिकारी ने कहा- रात 9 बजे के करीब मुलुंद के शांति एजेंसी और कुछ औद्योगिक दुकानों में आग लग गई थी। आग लगने का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर ठाणे के पास भिवंडी के मंकोली नाका क्षेत्र के एक गोडाउन पर आग लग गई है। दमकलकर्मी आग पर काबू पाने की लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

RELATED

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि भिवंडी, उल्हासनगर, बदलापुर और कल्याण की दमकल टीम सुबह तीन बजे से आग बुझाने के ऑपरेशन में लगीं हुई है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं मिली है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आग पर पूरी तरह से काबू पाने में अभी थोड़ा समय और लग सकता है।
firefighters casualities godown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Bofors scam: CBI seeks fresh probe, 13 years later agency reaches court again
India News

बोफोर्स घोटाला: CBI ने नए सिरे से जांच की मांगी अनुमति, 13 साल बाद फिर कोर्ट पहुंची एजेंसी

सीबीआई का दावा है कि उसके पास कुछ ऐसे दस्तावेज हैं, जो इस मामले में बेहद अहम हैं।

4 फरवरी 2018

CBSE has taken Uniform Evaluation policy back for class 6 to 8th, stated RTI violation
India News

CBSE कक्षा 6 से 8 तक की समान मूल्यांकन नीति ली गई वापस, RTI का बताया उल्लंघन

4 फरवरी 2018

World Cancer Day: Efforts to prevent from rising cancer patients by new laws
India News

तंबाकू से बढ़े सबसे ज्यादा कैंसर के मरीज, अब नए कानून से रोकने का प्रयास करेगी सरकार

4 फरवरी 2018

Tripura assembly elections Former Tripura BJP chief Ronajoy Kumar Deb has resigned
India News

त्रिपुरा: विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले BJP को बड़ा झटका, पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने दिया पार्टी से इस्तीफा

3 फरवरी 2018

Babul Supriyo Said, If Shatrughan Sinha has a problem then why he is coming in Parliament
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा पर साधा निशाना, बोले- तीन तलाक देकर खुद ही छोड़ दें बीजेपी

3 फरवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi slams CM Manohar Lal Khattar over attack on kashmiri students
India News

हरियाणा में कश्मीरी छात्रों पर हमले से भड़के ओवैसी, पूछा- क्या है उनका गुनाह?

3 फरवरी 2018

Government close 50 lac jan-dhan accounts says Finance Ministry
India News

सरकार ने बंद कर दिए 50 लाख जन-धन खाते, यूपी रहा नंबर वन

3 फरवरी 2018

Congress slams Modi government for health care programme
India News

चार साल में तीन हेल्थ स्कीम लाई सरकार, इस बार 'मोदीकेयर' पर पीट रहे ढिंढोरा: कांग्रेस 

3 फरवरी 2018

Home minister rajnath singh slams pakistan for kashmir issue
India News

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ बोले- किसी ने मां का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दे

3 फरवरी 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy seen at Sardar Patel Marg without traffic disruption
India News

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर बिना किसी ताम-झाम के निकला पीएम मोदी का काफिला

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान पर जमकर बरसे राजनाथ, कश्मीर को लेकर दिया ये बयान

त्रिपुरा के अगरतला में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पाकिस्तान पर जमकर बरसे। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने किसी मां का दूध नहीं पिया  जो कश्मीर को भारत को अलग कर दे।

4 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebs, former cricketers shower praises on U-19 Cricket Team’s World Cup Win 3:22

अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप विजेता टीम इंडिया के लिए लगा बधाईयों का तांता, देखिए किसने क्या कहा

3 फरवरी 2018

RAJINI PANDIT THE FIEST LADY DETECTIVE OF INDIA ARRESTED FOR SELLING CALL RECORDS ILLEGALLY 1:57

देखिए क्यों गिरफ्तार हुई देश की पहली महिला जासूस

3 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

IPS SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKESOATH TO BUILD RAM MANDIR IN AYODHYA, MATTER GETS WORSE 0:57

सीनियर IPS अफसर ने ली राम मंदिर बनाने की शपथ, मामले नेपकड़ा तूल

3 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.