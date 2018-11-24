शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Fire broke out at HDFC bank ATM in Surat

सूरत के बैंक एटीएम में लगी भीषण आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 02:47 AM IST
Fire broke out at HDFC bank ATM in Poona Gaon
Fire broke out at HDFC bank ATM in Poona Gaon
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सूरत के पूना गांव में शुक्रवार रात एचडीएफसी बैंक एटीएम में आग लग गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। फिलहाल घटना के संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और आगे की जांच चल रही है। अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार है। घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

azamgarh
Varanasi

शिक्षिका ने दिव्यांग पति से मुक्ति के लिए रची गैंगरेप की फर्जी कहानी, हुआ खुलासा तो मचा बवाल

23 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी सुनील
Delhi NCR

आरोपी सुनील का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बच्चियों की हत्या के बाद शव के साथ कई घंटे तक करता था दरिंदगी

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका से पहले निक का इन 8 एक्ट्रेस से था अफेयर, जस्टिन बीबर पर था इसे प्रेग्नेंट करने का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
priyanka chopra nick jonas cake
hollywood
hollywood
Bollywood

प्रियंका से पहले निक का इन 8 एक्ट्रेस से था अफेयर, जस्टिन बीबर पर था इसे प्रेग्नेंट करने का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

रिसेप्शन के बाद हनीमून पर क्यों नहीं जाएंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, वजह भी जान लें

23 नवंबर 2018

Deepika Ranveer
deepika ranveer
DEEPIKA RANVEER RECEPTION
deepika, ranveer
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन के बाद हनीमून पर क्यों नहीं जाएंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, वजह भी जान लें

23 नवंबर 2018

bajaj
Auto News

दिखने में नैनो से छोटी यह कार, दिलाएगी प्रदूषण और पार्किंग से निजात

23 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमन ने की करियर की सबसे बड़ी भूल, मिताली राज को टीम से बाहर कर गंवाया सेमीफाइनल

23 नवंबर 2018

मिताली राज
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमन ने की करियर की सबसे बड़ी भूल, मिताली राज को टीम से बाहर कर गंवाया सेमीफाइनल

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gujrat hdfc bank fire in atm
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Thanks giving day 2018 in india: History of celebrating Thanks giving day
Lifestyle

इस खास वजह से मनाया जाता है 'थैंक्स गिविंग डे', आज लोगों को जरूर कहें 'थैंक यू'

23 नवंबर 2018

guru nanak
Relationship

प्रकाश पर्व 2018: अनोखा था गुरु नानक का जीवन, इस घटना के बाद बन गए थे संत

23 नवंबर 2018

जाह्नवी बहल
Chandigarh

इंटरनेट के जरिए जाह्नवी बहल को मिल रही धमकी, कन्हैया कुमार को दे चुकी हैं चैलेंज

22 नवंबर 2018

VHP also making sculptures with stone carving For ram mandir
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए आकार ले रहीं मूर्तियां, बाहर से बुलाए गए हैं कारीगर

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: महिलाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, आ रही ‘रानी लक्ष्मीबाई’ स्पेशल बस

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu and Kashmir

राजस्थान: झेल नहीं पाए बेरोजगारी का दर्द, तीन युवकों ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

23 नवंबर 2018

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

वसुंधरा राजे
India News

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस में चल रहा ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति जैसा खेल’ : वसुंधरा राजे

राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने कहा है की मुख्यमंत्री बनने के लिए कांग्रेस में ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ जैसा खेल चल रहा है।

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह(फाइल फोटो)
India News

मिजोरम में हेलीकॉप्टर से गिरे अमित शाह

23 नवंबर 2018

गमगीन माहौल
India News

पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के परिवार ने सरकारी सुविधाएं लेने से किया इंकार, पीएमओ को लिखा पत्र

23 नवंबर 2018

movie theatre
India News

मुस्लिम संगठन ने अयोध्या मसले पर फिल्म का किया विरोध

24 नवंबर 2018

सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी
India News

तेलंगाना में सोनिया-राहुल की रैली, कहा- के सी राव ने सिर्फ अपने फायदे के लिए सबकुछ किया

23 नवंबर 2018

sanjay raut
India News

राम मंदिर मामले पर संजय राउत बोले- हमने 17 मिनट में बाबरी तोड़ दी थी

23 नवंबर 2018

Pawan Chamling
India News

सिक्किम: "एक परिवार एक नौकरी" योजना के तहत इस साल 17 हजार युवाओं को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी: चामलिंग

23 नवंबर 2018

Rakesh Tikait
India News

किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत से एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत amarujala.com पर

23 नवंबर 2018

ATS arrested hardcore Maoist in Gujarat, Ahmedabad
India News

गुजरात में पहचान छिपाकर रह रहा था कट्टर नक्सली, एटीएस ने किया गिरफ्तार

23 नवंबर 2018

Andhra pradesh
India News

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी से ऊंचा होगा आंध्र प्रदेश भवन, सरकार ने ब्लूप्रिंट किया फाइनल

23 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली में 29-30 नवंबर को होने वाले किसान आंदोलन से अलग रहेगा भाकियू: राकेश टिकैत

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने बताया कि 29-30 नवंबर को दिल्ली में होने वाले किसान आंदोलन में उनका संगठन हिस्सा नहीं लेगा। जानिए आखिर क्यों?

24 नवंबर 2018

NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU 1:59

मोदी साहब पूंजीपतियों की कठपुतली : नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू

24 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:32

VIDEO: महाराष्ट्र में परेशान किसान ने सड़कों पर फेंका अनार

24 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:45

ऑनलाइन कलर वोटर आईडी कार्ड बनवाने का जानिए तरीका, होगी होम डिलीवरी

23 नवंबर 2018

KAMAL NATH 3:19

बीजेपी ने कमलनाथ को घेरा, कहा, 15 फीसदी कमिशन वाले मंत्री हैं कमलनाथ

23 नवंबर 2018

Related

gauri lankesh case: SIT submitted chargesheet against 18 accused persons to Special Court for KCOCA
India News

गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांड : एसआईटी ने 18 आरोपियों के खिलाफ 9,235 पन्नों की अतिरिक्त चार्जशीट की फाइल

23 नवंबर 2018

देवकी नंदन ठाकुर
India News

कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर ने कहा, अध्यादेश से बनाएं मंदिर, अभी नहीं तो कभी नहीं

23 नवंबर 2018

विजय रुपाणी
India News

पीएम मोदी की मां की तुलना रुपये और डॉलर से करना राज बब्बर की छोटी मानसिकता : रूपाणी

23 नवंबर 2018

Short video apps are the new ground to groom underage girls for child pornography
India News

चीनी ऐप्स के जरिए हो रही बच्चों की पोर्नोग्राफी, सरकार नहीं दे रही है ध्यान

23 नवंबर 2018

डीटीसी बस
India News

अब यात्रियों को मिलेगी बस-मेट्रो आने के रीयल टाइम की जानकारी, दिल्ली सरकार ने बनाई वेबसाइट

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

2 किलोमीटर तक बिना इंजन के चली सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन, टला बड़ा हादसा

23 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.