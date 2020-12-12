हैदराबाद की दवा फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, आठ लोग बुरी तरह झुलसे

बताया गया है कि साल्वेंट के चलते धमाका भी हुआ, इस कारण आग इतनी तेज रफ्तार से फैली की इलाके में काले धुएं का गुबार देखने को मिला। घटना के बाद आस-पास के इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
Telangana: Eight people injured in a massive fire that broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad.— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
Police say, "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on" pic.twitter.com/7XTb7CahiU
