Fire Broke out at drugh Factory in Hyderabad, Fire tender reaches at scene

हैदराबाद की दवा फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, आठ लोग बुरी तरह झुलसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 03:01 PM IST
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना की राजधानी हैदराबाद में स्थित एक दवा फैक्ट्री में शनिवार को भीषण आग लग गई। घटना हैदराबाद के बोल्लाराम इलाके के औद्योगिक विकास क्षेत्र में विंध्य ऑर्गेनिक्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में हुई। आग में आठ लोग बुरी तरह झुलस गए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार फैक्ट्री में साॅल्वेंट रखा हुआ था, उसने अचानक आग पकड़ ली। झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। फिलहाल राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी है। 
बताया गया है कि साल्वेंट के चलते धमाका भी हुआ, इस कारण आग इतनी तेज रफ्तार से फैली की इलाके में काले धुएं का गुबार देखने को मिला। घटना के बाद आस-पास के इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 
 

india news national fire hyderabad

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

