Mumbai Fire: मुंबई में पांच मंजिला इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, फंसे लोगों का किया गया रेस्क्यू

मुंबई के झावेरी बाजार इलाके में बीती रात एक पांच मंजिला इमारत में आग लग गई। आग लगने की सूचना पर दमकल की 12 से ज्यादा गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। इमारत में फंसे सभी लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दमकल कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है।

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area. More than 12 fire tenders present at the spot. All the people trapped in the building have been evacuated safely. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HqgQYoayFG