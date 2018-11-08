शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out at Rajeshree Lottery shop in Thane of Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग की टीम आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 01:43 AM IST
दुकान में लगी आग
दुकान में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में एक दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने के बाद इलाके में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया। मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की। 
घटना ठाणे की है। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां स्थित राजश्री लॉटरी दुकान में अचानक आग की लपटें उठने लगीं। देखते ही देखते ने आग विकराल रुप ले लिया। 

आग लगने की घटना से इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। हालांकि घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। फिलहाल मौके पर पहुंच दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारी आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे हैं। 

आग लगने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।




 

fire rajeshree lottery shop diwali 2018 diwali
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
