Fire breaks out at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation factory Sanand area of Ahmedabad

गुजरात औद्योगिक विकास निगम की एक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग की 25 गाड़ियां गाड़ियां पहुंचीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 02:09 PM IST
गुजरात औद्योगिक विकास निगम की एक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग
गुजरात औद्योगिक विकास निगम की एक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अहमदाबाद के साणंद इलाके में गुजरात औद्योगिक विकास निगम (जीआईडीसी) की एक फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लगी है। दमकल विभाग की 25 गाड़ियों मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है।
अहमदाबाद ग्रामीण एसपी केटी कमरिया ने कहा कि फैक्ट्री के अंदर कच्चा ज्वलनशील माल है, इसलिए आग पर काबू पाना मुश्किल हो गया है। मुझे कारखाने के एक प्रतिनिधि ने बताया है कि शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण आग लगी थी। किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
gujarat industrial development corporation gidc factory fire breaks out sanand

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

