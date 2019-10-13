शहर चुनें

fire breaks out at a residential building near dreamland cinema, fire tenders are on spot

मुंबई की रिहायशी इमारत में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंचे दमकलकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 07:54 AM IST
मुंबई की रिहायशी इमारत में लगी आग
मुंबई की रिहायशी इमारत में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में चरनी कोड पर स्थित ड्रीमलैंड सिनेमा के पास एक रिहायशी इमारत में आग लग गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि आग आदित्य आर्केड टोपीवाला लेन पर स्थित एक इमारत में लगी है। मौके पर दमकलकर्मी पहुंच चुके हैं जो आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। बचाव दल ने इमारत के अंदर फंसे आठ लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया है। घटना में किसी के भी हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है।
mumbai fire residential building fire tenders
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राहुल गांधी
India News

महाराष्ट्र में पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी की सभा, हरियाणा में भाजपा जारी करेगी घोषणा पत्र

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तो कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी जनसभाएं करेंगे। वहीं, दूसरी ओर हरियाणा में भाजपा रविवार को ही अपना घोषणापत्र जारी करेगी। 

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Top news of 13 October
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

पोप फ्रांसिस(फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय नन सिस्टर मरियम थ्रेसिया को आज संत घोषित करेंगे पोप फ्रांसिस

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मेहुल चोकसी ने पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक से भी की 44.1 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संघ का उद्देश्य न सिर्फ हिंदू, बल्कि सभी समुदायों को संगठित करना : मोहन भागवत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मतभेदों को विवाद नहीं बनने देंगे भारत-चीन, जानिए मोदी-जिनपिंग मुलाकात की हर एक बात

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के चुनावी मैदान में आज उतरेंगे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, चार दिन में करेंगे नौ जनसभाएं

13 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना का घोषणापत्र जारी करते उद्धव ठाकरे और आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : 10 रुपये में थाली और एक रुपये में इलाज देगी शिवसेना, घोषणा पत्र जारी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

‘चेन्नई कनेक्ट’ से भारत-चीन संबंधों का नया अध्याय शुरू होगा : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चीन संग कारोबार से घाटे में भारत, क्या मोदी-जिनपिंग की महामुलाकात बदलेगी तस्वीर?

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेटर विजय मर्चेंट के क्रिकेट करियर और जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें

विजय मर्चेंट वो भारतीय क्रिकेटर जिसे अंग्रेज अपनी टीम में लेना चाहते थे। जानिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर विजय मर्चेंट के क्रिकेट करियर और जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दमयंती बेन 1:22

पीएम मोदी की भजीती दमयंती बेन के साथ दिल्ली में लूट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:36

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग की मुलाकात, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई बात

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बरेली 3:15

बरेली: बुजुर्ग ने बनाई बाइक, ATM से देती है पैसे और सुनाती है म्यूजिक

12 अक्टूबर 2019

अलका लांबा 2:37

आप का साथ छोड़ अलका लांबा ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, एक महीने पहले दिया था इस्तीफा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

