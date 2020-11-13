शहर चुनें
महाराष्ट्र : भिवंडी में पावरलूम इकाई में लगी आग, तीन दमकल कर्मी मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 10:07 AM IST
भिवंडी में एक पावरलूम इकाई में लगी आग
भिवंडी में एक पावरलूम इकाई में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के पास ठाणे जिले के भिवंडी में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। भिवंडी में एक पावरलूम इकाई में आग लग गई है। हालांकि मौके पर तीन दमकल कर्मचारी मौजूद हैं और अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है।
