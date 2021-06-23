बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   FIR registered against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela

असम : एनआरसी की लिस्ट में हेरफेर करने के आरोप में प्रतीक हजेला के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 23 Jun 2021 03:27 PM IST

सार

प्रतीक हजेला पर राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) अपडेशन के दौरान फैमिली ट्री वेरिफिकेशन में कथित हेरफेर का आरोप लगा है। 
प्रतीक हजेला
प्रतीक हजेला
विस्तार

एनआरसी की लिस्ट में हेरफेर करने के आरोप में आईएएस अधिकारी प्रतीक हजेला एवं उनके सहयोगियों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उनपर राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) अपडेशन के दौरान फैमिली ट्री वेरिफिकेशन में कथित हेरफेर का आरोप लगा है। 
india news national prateek hajela nrc assam
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

