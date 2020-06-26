कोरोना वायरस महामारी का देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पर प्रभाव बहुत अनिश्चित : वित्त आयोग

Members of Advisory Council felt that since they had met Commission in April,national lockdown was further extended till end of May&now restrictions are being lifted in phased manner resulting in gradual resumption of economic activities:Finance Commission on its virtual meeting pic.twitter.com/rQrwU8294G— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.