कोरोना वायरस महामारी का देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पर प्रभाव बहुत अनिश्चित : वित्त आयोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 04:18 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
वित्त आयोग की आज एक वर्चुअल (आभासी) बैठक आयोजित हुई। वित्त आयोग ने इस बैठक को लेकर कहा, सलाहकार परिषद के सदस्यों ने महसूस किया कि पिछली बार वे आयोग से अप्रैल में मिले थे। इसके बाद मई के अंत तक लॉकडाउन को आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था। 
आयोग ने कहा, अब चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्रतिबंध समाप्त किए जा रहे हैं, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप आर्थिक गतिविधियां दोबारा शुरू हो रही हैं। हालांकि अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर आयोग ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी का अर्थव्यवस्था और केंद्र व राज्य सरकारों के राजकोषीय पदों पर प्रभाव अभी भी बहुत अनिश्चित है।
