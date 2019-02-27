शहर चुनें

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon

जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, दोनों पायलट शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 11:03 AM IST
Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon
जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर बुधवार को क्रैश हो गया है। एमआई-17 ट्रांसपोर्ट चॉपर ने श्रीनगर से उड़ान भरी थी। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस हादसे में दोनों पायलट शहीद हो गए हैं।
बडगाम के एसएसपी का कहना है, "कुछ विमान गिरे हैं। अभी हम कुछ भी बताने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। यहां तकनीकी टीम है, वो तथ्य पता लगाएंगे। हमने दो शव बरामद किए हैं। अभी खोज चल रही है।"

indian air force mig-21 crash fighter jet pilot killed भारतीय वायु सेना फायलट क्रैश मिग-21 लड़ाकू विमान क्रैश
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

