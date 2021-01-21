Home ›   India News ›   female Staff Nurse of Bargarh district who was vaccinated on 16th January 2021 developed fever on the same day

ओडिशाः बरगढ़ जिले में टीका लगाने के बाद नर्स हुई बीमार, फिलहाल दूर हुई समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरगढ़ Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 11:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के बरगढ़ जिले में 16 जनवरी को एक 27 वर्षीय महिला स्टाफ नर्स टीका लेने के बाद बुखार से पीड़ित हो गई। बुखार जारी रहने पर आनन-फानन में उसे वीआईकेएसएच अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां इलाज के बाद वह अब स्वस्थ महसूस कर रही है। राज्य के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national corona vaccination in india covid-19 corona vaccination in bargarh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया में फिर से आग
India News

सीरम संस्थान में आग: पांच की मौत, 25 लाख के मुआवजे का एलान, पीएम ने जताया दुख

21 जनवरी 2021

राम
India News

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए इन हस्तियों ने दान की राशि, जानिए कौन-कौन हैं शामिल

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अजिंक्य रहाणे अपनी पत्नी और बेटी के साथ
Cricket News

VIDEO: ढोल-ताशों और फूलों से हुआ स्वागत, लेकिन रहाणे ने तिरंगे वाला केक काटने से किया इनकार

21 जनवरी 2021

टी नटराजन
Cricket News

VIDEO: वतन लौटे नटराजन की रथ पर निकली सवारी, गांव में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत, लहराया तिरंगा

21 जनवरी 2021

सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट में आग: कोविड वैक्सीन तो बच गई, लेकिन इस बीमारी की दवा जल गई!

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL 2021: खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन-रिलीज करने के बाद किस टीम के पर्स में कितने रुपये?

21 जनवरी 2021

मोहम्मद सिराज
Cricket News

एयरपोर्ट से सीधे कब्रिस्तान पहुंचे मोहम्मद सिराज, कब्र पर फूल चढ़ाकर किया अब्बू को याद

21 जनवरी 2021

लव जिहाद
Bhopal

'आशू' बन बीटेक छात्रा को फंसाया, नमाज से खुली पोल, भोपाल में लव जिहाद का पहला मामला दर्ज

21 जनवरी 2021

पैरेंट्स बनने के बाद विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Cricket News

VIDEO: माता-पिता बनने के बाद पहली बार सामने आए विराट-अनुष्का, जमकर दिए पोज

21 जनवरी 2021

शनि का नक्षत्र परिवर्तन 2021
Predictions

शनिदेव का नक्षत्र परिवर्तन, जानिए किन राशियों पर पड़ेगा कैसा असर

21 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X