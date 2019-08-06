नजरबंदी की खबरों के बीच फारुक अब्दुल्ला आए सामने, सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference in Srinagar: Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/cUD4rgTaer— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Supriya Sule, NCP MP says "I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He's elected from J&K, we can't hear him today.This debate will be incomplete if you ask me. HM says,"Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. He's at his home,out of his own free will" pic.twitter.com/Wf5RI1vzVR— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर पर केंद्र सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद पहली बार कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। राहुल ने इस मामले पर मंगलवार को कहा कि संविधान का उल्लंघन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश लोगों से जमीन के टुकड़ों से नहीं।
6 अगस्त 2019