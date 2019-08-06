शहर चुनें

Farooq Abdullah came in front of media and accused the government

नजरबंदी की खबरों के बीच फारुक अब्दुल्ला आए सामने, सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 04:10 PM IST
फारुख अब्दुल्ला
फारुख अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पू्र्व सीएम फारुक अब्दुल्ला को लेकर पैदा हुआ सस्पेंस आज खत्म हो गया है। संसद में उठे सवालों के बीच वह श्रीनगर में संवाददाताओं से बातचीत करते नजर आए। उन्होंने सरकार पर आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें भी नजरबंद किया गया था।
फारुक ने कहा कि मुझे घर से बाहर नहीं जाने दिया गया, अस्पताल भी नहीं जाने दिया गया था। लेकिन जब मैंने गृह मंत्री का बयान सुना कि मैं हिरासत में नहीं हूं, तो मैं बाहर आया। मैं देश से कहना चाहता हूं कि मुझे बंद किया गया था। मैं घर से निकल नहीं सकता था, कहीं जा नहीं सकता था। 



उमर अब्दुल्ला के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि वह हरिनिवास गेस्ट हाउस में हैं, कोई उनसे मिल नहीं सकता है। 

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद फारुक अब्दुल्ला का ये पहला सार्वजनिक बयान है। चर्चा थी कि उन्हें भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसे लेकर संसद में भी हंगामा मचा कि आखिर वह कहां हैं। लेकिन फारुक ने सामने आकर पूरा मामला साफ कर दिया। एनसीपी सांसद सुप्रिया सुले ने ये मामला सदन में उठाया। 
 


 

