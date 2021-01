'खेती का खून' : जावड़ेकर का राहुल पर पलटवार, पूछा- 84 में सिखों का जनसंहार नहीं हुआ था क्या?

You are talking about 'kheti ka khoon' but what about bloodbath during the partition? 3,000 Sikhs were burnt alive in Delhi in 1984. Was it not bloodshed?...Lakhs of farmers died by suicide during Congress rule, was there no blood in their bodies?:Union Minister Prakash Javadekar https://t.co/0np5tTTJfe pic.twitter.com/zSmMRE0nCw