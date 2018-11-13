शहर चुनें

family of women allegedly human trafficked to Riyadh appealed to Sushma Swaraj to bring her back

हैदराबाद : मानव तस्करी कर रियाद ले जाई गई महिला के परिजनों से सुषमा स्वराज से लगाई गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 03:42 AM IST
family of women allegedly human trafficked to Riyadh appealed to Sushma Swaraj to bring her back
ख़बर सुनें
कथित तौर पर मानव तस्करी कर रियाद (सऊदी अरब) ले जाई गई एक महिला के परिजनों ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से महिला को वापस लाने की गुहार लगाई है। महिला के परिजनों के मुताबिक 2017 में नौकरी के नाम पर उसे रियाद भेजा गया था। परिजनों ने बताया कि महिला को दो एजेंट ने भेजा था और वहां उसे प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में उन्होंने पुलिस में भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। 
