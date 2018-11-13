कथित तौर पर मानव तस्करी कर रियाद (सऊदी अरब) ले जाई गई एक महिला के परिजनों ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से महिला को वापस लाने की गुहार लगाई है। महिला के परिजनों के मुताबिक 2017 में नौकरी के नाम पर उसे रियाद भेजा गया था। परिजनों ने बताया कि महिला को दो एजेंट ने भेजा था और वहां उसे प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में उन्होंने पुलिस में भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

Hyderabad: Family of a woman who was allegedly human trafficked to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on the pretext of a job in 2017, request EAM Sushma Swaraj to help her return home, says "She was sent there by 2 agents&is being tortured there. We've also filed a police complaint." (12.11) pic.twitter.com/2KlhQitVAO