11 महीने बाद ईरान ने छह भारतीय चालक दल के सदस्यों को किया रिहा

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: 6 Indian crew members of the ship ‘Abdul Razzak’ who were detained in Iran for 11 months have been released. Thank Iranian authorities for their assistance. Appreciate efforts of our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Bandar Abbas. pic.twitter.com/PdrGmLt819— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020
प्रख्यात गायक और संगीतकार केजे येसुदास के छोटे भाई केजे जस्टिन (62) केरल के कोच्चि में मृत पाए गए। माना जा रहा है कि यह आत्महत्या का मामला है। जस्टिन का मृत शरीर कोच्चि के वल्लारपदम में स्थित डीपी वर्ल्ड्स इंटरनेशनल कंटेनर टर्मिनल में पाया गया।
6 फरवरी 2020