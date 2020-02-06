शहर चुनें

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 6 Indian crew members have been released by Iran

11 महीने बाद ईरान ने छह भारतीय चालक दल के सदस्यों को किया रिहा

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 04:08 PM IST
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ईरान में 11 महीने पहले हिरासत में लिए छह भारतीय चालक दल के सदस्यों को रिहा कर दिया है। विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि 11 महीने पहले ईरान में हिरासत में लिए गए जहाज 'अब्दुल रज्जाक' के छह भारतीय चालक दल के सदस्यों को रिहा कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने ईरानी अधिकारियों को धन्यवाद भी कहा। 
विदेश मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि हम तेहरान में हमारे दूतावास और बेंदर अब्बास में हमारे वाणिज्य दूतावास के प्रयासों की सराहना करते हैं।
 

दिल्ली में बोलते हुए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि पूर्व विदेश मंत्री (सुषमा स्वराज) ने भारत का अन्य देशों के साथ विकासात्मक भागीदारी के सफल अनुभव का उल्लेख किया और उस मॉडल को मध्य एशिया में भी विस्तारित करने की पेशकश की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

